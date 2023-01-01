Give your people a platform
Not another HR tool
Now you can run people operations on a scalable backbone, so you can stay lean and keep focus.
Consolidate HR, payroll & IT
and automate people admin from employee on- to offboarding.
Product Overview
People
A next generation HRIS that forms the core of your people stack and programmatically drives your people services, from time off to access management, payroll to benefits. Minimise time spent on admin using automation and employee self-service.
Payroll
Automate payroll and execute salary payments in a few clicks. Get real time insights into headcount costs and reduce payroll mistakes by keeping HR and payroll data in one place.
Benefits
Manage pension and healthcare centrally. Automate the busy work of adding and removing employees. Give your team better visibility into their benefits and empower them to make choices themselves without having to worry about reconciling payroll deductions.
Payments
After approving payroll and contractor invoices, make local salary and global contractor payments in one go with just a few clicks.
Time Off
Request, approve and keep track of time seamlessly. Whether it's holiday, sick days, work from home, parental leave or unpaid holiday. Create custom policies that work for your team. Get requests directly in Slack or mobile app. No need to wait for the approver to get back from their holiday.
Apps
Manage access to your business apps centrally. Protect your data and save time by managing employee accounts automatically when on and offboarding employees. Spot inactive users and monitor access from outside of your organisation.
Devices
Embed device as a service directly into your people processes. Equip your team with a few clicks and stop wasting time on shipping, set up, collections, storage and support. Remotely configure employee computers and apply security policies to protect company IP. The better alternative to complicated MDM tools and expensive outsourcing.
Why Zelt?
People-centric
Create a better employee experience by building your people operations systems and processes around your people. With self-service and seamless approvals, your team does not have to jump through hoops to get the resources they need.
Enabling
People operations is about providing your team with the right tools and support to get the job done. Zelt makes pay, benefits, software, hardware, time off and reviews available in a single place, as simple as drag and drop. So your team can focus on their job rather than learning internal processes.
Automated
Automate the busy work in your day-to-day operations so people can get home on time more often. With Zelt you can save time onboarding and offboarding, entering employee information by hand, buying and shipping laptops, creating accounts in work apps, and much more.
Data-driven
Get real-time insights into your workforce, headcount costs, device fleet security and tool stack to make better decisions. With Zelt you can order, configure, ship and monitor devices with a few clicks and manage access to and monitor usage of apps centrally.
Simple
When you keep things simple, less goes wrong and there is less to maintain and get distracted by. With Zelt, you can use fewer tools and simpler processes to promote reliability, engagement and lots of up time.
Felix
Leuschner
The burden on people operations has increased signicantly in the last few years. Zelt helps automate rather than just digitally pushing paper from one desk to another.
Chloe
Gibbs
The tools we used before were unable to automate our processes across HR, payroll and IT functions. Now, we can finally connect our people ops stack.
Eamon
Jubbawy
After many years as a startup founder and using a lot of different tools, I am now building my new ventures on Zelt. It helps us stay lean and reduce distraction from administation.
Daniel
Hegarty
The logistics of running a business still belong to a different era. There's an enormous amount of manual workflows that still needs to be digitised, and Zelt is here for the rescue.
Richard
White
What I like about Zelt is that it manages the whole process of getting new starters up and running. You don't actually realise how much time and pain you spend getting people set up untill you use Zelt.
Sophie
Wadsworth
Zelt allowed us to onboard so many new people in such a short space of time.
Chieu
Cao
From classic HR tasks to more advanced features like managing hardware/software for your teams! That saved us a lot of time when onboarding new joiners and gives extra security when we need to offboard someone. Also their customer support is super responsive and very helpful.
Nora
Beqaj
Zelt is a singular place for Time Off, Payroll, Reviews, and Documents was what we needed. I chose Zelt over other HRIS management platforms because the UI was super simple and easy to understand, and the short sales cycle and active onboarding support meant minimal migration headache.
